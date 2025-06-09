Showdown set for EAP Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier finals

The stage is set for the grand finale of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, with Papua New Guinea facing Vanuatu at 1.30pm tomorrow in the championship decider.

Indonesia will battle Japan for third place, also at 1.30pm, while Samoa meets Fiji in the fifth-place playoff and the Cook Islands take on the Philippines for seventh — both matches starting at 9.30am.

All matches will be played tomorrow at Albert Park Ground One and Two, with teams eager to finish their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, Fiji won by eight wickets over Philippines in the ranking playoff match yesterday.

Mele Waqanisau won player of the match after 2 for 17 in her four-over spell.

