Sherman keen to see familiar faces

Former Fiji national football coach Rob Sherman is set for a familiar but fiercely competitive encounter when his South Island United side faces Bula FC in the OFC Pro League today.

The matchup brings added intrigue, with several Bula FC players having previously worked under Sherman during his time in charge of the Fiji national team.

While the personal connections remain strong, Sherman is clear that the focus is firmly on performance as the new professional competition gathers momentum.

The veteran coach acknowledged the significance of the occasion, describing the fixture as unique while stressing that respect must be shown through effort on the field.

“It’s quite a unique one in the sense that I have a real good affinity with Fiji and the Fijian lads. The boys who were in the national team are great lads, so it’ll be interesting. It’s always a nice opportunity to play against them, and we’ll give our very best.”

Sherman added that familiarity with much of the Bula FC squad will not soften South Island United’s approach, as both sides look to make a strong statement in the early stages of the OFC Pro League.

“I know most of the lads in the team, except the newcomers perhaps. We’re looking forward to getting on the pitch and hopefully having a good challenge.”

Round 1 of the OFC Pro League continues today, with South Island United and Bula FC both eager to build momentum in Oceania’s newest professional football competition.

