Yaro Chiefs duo join Fiji 7s camp

Yaro Chiefs captain Wame Ratuva and winger Tomasi Stark have been called into the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team camp in preparation for the next tournament leg.

The club confirmed the news in a post on its official Facebook page, congratulating both players on the opportunity to join the national squad’s extended training group.

Ratuva, who made his 7s debut for the Chiefs on October 10, 2025 at the Turnbull 7s, continues to impress with his leadership and work rate for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Stark, who debuted on December 1, 2024 at the Vatukoula 7s, has been rewarded for his pace and finishing ability on the wing.

Their inclusion in the Fiji 7s camp marks another milestone for the club, highlighting the pathway from local competition to national representation.

Both players will now look to make the most of the opportunity as they prepare with the national side for the upcoming leg.

