Yalovata 7s drives community development

[Source: Fiji Bitter Yalovata Ovalau 7s / Facebook]

The Fiji Bitter Yalovata 7s is more than just a sporting event, it’s a lifeline for communities in Ovalau which generates over half a million dollars annually for development.

Yalovata Rugby Vice President Meli Volau emphasizes the dual purpose of the tournament, to foster rugby talent and fund community development.

“The tournament supports the business houses in Ovalau. It’s our way of giving back to the community for the support they’ve shown for our cause.”

Over the years, the funds raised have gone into meaningful projects across Ovalau.

The first initiative supported the Norah Frazer School for Special Education, followed by the construction of upgraded footpaths in a village.

Last year, the committee installed 20 lamp posts across three settlements, significantly improving safety and accessibility.

This year’s proceeds are already earmarked for the upgrading of two bridges on the island.

The Yalovata 7s continue at Nasau Park in Ovalau today and the finals tomorrow.