Woodman-Wickliffe makes history at 2026 Coral Coast 7s

Rugby legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has been announced as the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s Tournament Ambassador, becoming the first female to hold the role.

She will also be the first woman inducted into the prestigious RugbyTown Walk of Fame.

Woodman-Wickliffe joins a legendary lineup that includes the late Jonah Lomu, Waisale Serevi, David Campese, Bryan Habana, George Gregan, and 2026 ambassadors Jerry Tuwai and Rosko Specman.

A trailblazer in women’s rugby, the New Zealand star is a World Cup winner in both 15s and 7s, a double Olympic gold medalist, and one of the sport’s all-time leading try scorers.

Tournament Director Jay Whyte said the milestone recognition honours her immense impact on the sport.

In addition, the tournament will introduce the Portia Woodman-Wickliffe Medal, awarded to the Women’s Top Try Scorer in the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fiji Women’s Division.

This joins the FWCC Rusila Nagasau Medal for the Women’s Player of the Tournament, recognising both overall performance and finishing excellence.

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will run from January 15–17 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

