We've been training for this for three years: Teba

[Source: World Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s playmaker Iowane Teba says they’ve been training and preparing for this last game for three years.

Speaking to FBC Sports after Fiji’s 31-7 win over Australia in the semifinal, Teba says this is the one that matters the most.

The Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu also says teamwork is the key to their success so far at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Teba says they went through a lot after a winless run in the World Series, copping criticisms but they’ve made it this far and it’s now up to them.

“We looked back at what we went through and shared how we shed sweat, blood and tears to get to this final, the boys gave their all and now we rest for the final.”

Fiji will face France at 5:45am in the final.