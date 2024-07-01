We wish them well: Shameem

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team was warmly farewelled by Sheraton Fiji last night as they prepare to represent the country at the Paris Olympics.

The hotel’s Market Director of Sales and Distribution-Fiji and Samoa emphasized that it was only fitting for them to host the team, who are set to defend their gold medal.

Javed Shameem added that it was a privilege to host the players and expressed hope that this gesture demonstrates the nation’s support for them.

“We got together and said why not do something special since they going to represent our country on an international scale we said we get together to share stories and we give them a proper farewell from the destination as they go across to defend their medals”

The men’s 7s team departed for Paris this morning.

Fiji is drawn into Group C, along with France, USA, and Uruguay.