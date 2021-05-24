Home

Sevens

Wainiqolo’s await son’s return

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 6:05 pm
Jiuta Wainiqolo’s family.

22-year-old Jiuta Wainiqolo’s family are still trying to digest last night’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wainiqolo who is the youngest among six siblings always dreamed of playing with Jerry Tuwai and Semi Radradra and it didn’t take long to achieve those dreams.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student who was part of the Deans under 18 winning team started as a soccer player, however, switched to rugby

Article continues after advertisement

His dad Nemia Wainiqolo whose happiness was clearly visible when FBC News visited him today, says his phone has been buzzing with congratulatory messages since last night.

“We are very happy and we just thank our Lord that he gave Jiuta the strength and we can’t believe it, we can’t believe it. All of our family have been calling since last night and this morning, thanking for the wonderful game.”

Wainiqolo senior says he had faith in his son and the team. He says his son’s try against New Zealand is a memory he will cherish forever.

Plans are already underway to have a grand celebration for the 22-year-old.

He adds the win is special for all Fijians around the country considering the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wainiqolo adds even if it was for a short span, Fijians were able to forget and celebrate the win.

