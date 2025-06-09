Waimanu 7s expands to major venue for 2025 tournament

Lewa Niu Production

The Flametree Waimanu 7s will take a major step forward this year as organisers shift the tournament to a larger venue and expand its competition categories.

What began as a small community initiative has quickly grown into one of the most anticipated off-season tournaments on the calendar.

With rising interest from clubs and increasing support from sponsors, organisers say the move reflects the tournament’s rapid development and future ambitions.

Tournament director Alipate Savaenavuso said the event initially began in 2023 through the support of Flametree PTE Ltd as a way to create opportunities for youths from the villages of Sawani, Navatuvula and Colo-i-suva.

“This tournament started back in 2023 with the help of Flametree PTE Ltd as we try to help the youths in our community which is the three villages of Sawani, Navatuvula and Waimanu. For the past two years we’ve always had it at the ground in Sawani and it was like a mini-series but this year we have decided to make it a one-off tournament and move it to a bigger venue.”

Savaenavuso explained that organisers had initially planned to hold the event at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, but the ground closure forced a relocation.

“We had initially planned to host it at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but unfortunately the ground is closed and we’re thankful to Flametree for deciding to step in and pay for the HFC Bank Stadium for this tournament.”

The tournament will run from the 12th and 13th of next month and will feature 32 men’s teams, 16 under-20 teams and eight women’s teams, marking its biggest and most competitive edition yet.

