Vancouver 7s momentum for Hong Kong

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Richard Walker says he will carry the momentum from the team’s finals performance in Vancouver into their preparations for the Hong Kong 7s, which kicks off this Friday.

The new coach hopes to do his best to help the players reach their full potential as they use these last few days to learn from each other.

Walker says there are a few areas that need brushing up, and they have the time to work on them.

“Things I have been incorporating with the squad are just some basics and detail on the defense side, trying to get them to make sure we cover all areas on the ruck just because the ruck area is where we have most turnovers in 7s, so we have really been working on the defense side of that.”

The former USA Women’s 7s coach believes Fiji is arguably the best attacking nation in the world.

He highlights that Fiji’s natural attacking instincts allow them more freedom on the field, ensuring they spread the width effectively.

This approach gives them more time to execute their attacking plays and showcase their flair.

Fijiana will play Ireland at 4.25pm on Friday before meeting France at 7.35pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways men’s 7s side goes against the USA first at 4.48pm before clashing with Ireland at 7.58pm.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium for the first time.

