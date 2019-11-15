Tuwai's Barbarians through to Wairiki 7s quarterfinal

FDS Barbarians has claimed the first spot in the main cup quarterfinals of the 13th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The Jerry Tuwai captained side defeated Red River Badamu 26-0 in the first elimination.

Ram Sami Army Green is also through to the main quarterfinal following their 17-nil win over Holy Cross.

Article continues after advertisement

Other teams that have made the cup quarterfinals are Lavena Red, Saint Josep Brothers, Tabadamu, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni, and Police Blue.



Lavena defeated Fiji Bitter Wailevu 17-0, St Joseph Brothers beat Naselesele 14-5 and Tabadamu proved too strong for Fiji Bitter Gaunavou winning 31-0 while Raiwasa Resort Taveuni beat Vuna Green 22-0. Police Blue managed to beat Gau Kacau Knights 19-5.