Tuqiri picks rising star

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

Former Wallaby winger Lote Tuqiri has named upcoming star, Aisake Peni as his pick for the Ambassadors All Stars side to compete in the 2024 McDonalds Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Peni was the 2023 Lote Tuqiri Rising Star Medal winner in the Coral Coast 7s earlier this year, after a strong showing for the Fiji Under-20 side.

Tuqiri says he sees a lot of potential in the Navala village, Ba native.

“He played an outstanding role for the Fiji Under-20s. Reminded me a little bit of myself and how I used to play and used to look as well. Nice and tall, rangy sort of a player, a lot of skill and someone I think can go further in this game.”

Tuqiri says he cannot wait to see Peni cut it in the Ambassadors All Stars team, under the guidance of legendary coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick-off on January 19 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.