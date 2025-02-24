Tough pools for Fiji sides in Hong Kong

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s 7s team has been drawn into a challenging Pool A alongside Vancouver 7s winners Argentina, USA, and Ireland.

After finishing fourth in Vancouver and dropping to third in the overall HSBC SVNS Series standings, Fiji will be aiming for a strong comeback in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Pool B features South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Uruguay, promising fierce competition, while Pool C consists of Spain, Great Britain, France, and Kenya.

The Fijiana 7s team, fresh off their first-ever Vancouver 7s final appearance, will compete in Pool B against Great Britain, France, and Ireland.

The Fijiana squad currently sits eighth in the overall standings and will be eager to build on their recent momentum.

Pool A includes New Zealand, Brazil, USA, and China, while Pool C features Australia, Japan, Canada, and Spain.

The Hong Kong 7s is set to take place from the 28-30th of next month at Kai Tak Stadium.

