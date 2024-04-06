Title drought continues for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s side has failed to make the semifinal of the Hong Kong 7s after losing 19-12 to New Zealand.

Coach Osea Kolinisau started Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana and Viliame Naikausa in the forwards while Filipe Sauturaga, Vatemo Ravouvou, Joji Nasova and Ponipate Loganimasi ran in the backs.

It didn’t go according to plan for Fiji from the first kick off which didn’t go 10 meters.

From the resulting scrum at halfway, the Kiwis struck just after two passes to score a converted try.

The national side had some early nerves but they brushed it off when Loganimasi sliced through the defense from halfway to put it down between the sticks.

Rookie Joji Nasova scored his first World Series try when he wrong-footed Moses Leo and outpaced him to dive in the corner.

Xavier Tito Harris locked the match up for New Zealand when crashed over in the corner.

Fiji had possession from the restart but Napolioni Bolaca threw a 50/50 pass with about a minute to play and New Zealand capitalized from their scrum feed, patient with the build up and scored the winning try.

In other quarterfinal results, Ireland beat USA 24-19, France defeated Spain 24-10 and Australia won over South Africa 15-nil.

Ireland faces France in the first Cup semifinal at 5:40pm tomorrow followed New Zealand and Australia.