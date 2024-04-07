There will be tears: McRobbie

[Source: World Rugby]

The three individuals who came up with the idea of an international invitational tournament in a bar in Hong Kong in 1976 never knew it would become the Mecca of 7s.

It was that gem of an idea that has now become what the world knows as the spiritual home of 7s.

Hong Kong China Rugby chief executive Robbie McRobbie says there’re lots of memories in the past three decades at Hong Kong Stadium.

“Come the end of the Cup final at 8 o’clock Sunday evening regardless of the end result of course there’ll be some tears but I’m sure there’ll be a lot of laughter as we reflect back on the memories that we got from the last 30 years”.



Hong Kong China Rugby chief executive Robbie McRobbie [Source: The Beat Asia]

It’s the last dance at the iconic venue but with the tournament moving to Kowloon next year, McRobbie, says the atmosphere will still be there.

“Any stadium is only bricks and water, what creates the atmosphere are the fans if those same fans go to Kai Tak then it would be the same culture and tradition and atmosphere that we all love, if all our Fijian fans with blue wigs if they are still there in Kai Tak, I know we going to have a good time.”

The Kai Tak stadium in Kowloon has a seating capacity of 50,000.