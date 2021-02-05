The future of Fiji 7s is in safe hands: Baber

National 7s coach Gareth Baber believes the future of the abbreviated code in the country looks bright.

Following the conclusion of the second leg of the Super Series, Baber says players are getting better every tournament.

It’s not just the players that Baber is impressed with but also the way coaches are mentoring the teams.

The Fiji 7s coach says the massive improvement seen in the performance of the players reflects the standard of coaching.

“You saw a good victory in the third/fourth place playoff with Taveuni. Those players are knocking on the door of international duty, but the time frame to get into the Olympics is, you know the window is short. But what I’m really off is that the future of 7s rugby in Fiji is in really safe hands.”

Baber adds another area he has seen improve is discipline on the field but feels more work should be done.

The Welshman now looks towards the third leg of the series which will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu next month.