Tewa eyes track return After Coral Coast 7s

Fiji’s lone track athlete at the 2023 Olympic Games, Waisake Tewa, has hinted at a possible delay to his return to athletics as he continues to impress on the rugby field at the 2025 McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens.

The former Nakasi High School sprinter has been a standout performer for Dominion Brothers during the tournament, drawing attention with his pace and work rate as his side pushes through the competition.

After spending time away from the track, Tewa revealed that his focus has recently shifted to rugby.

“It’s been a while since I’ve last stepped foot on the track. I’ve just been playing rugby for Dominion Brothers. My athletic coaches have contacted me to return, and I’ve told them I will after this Coral Coast tournament. You know, rugby has always been a dream.”

With speculation growing about a possible call-up to the national men’s sevens extended squad, Tewa admitted he would be prepared to put athletics on hold if the opportunity arises.

“Yes, I will,” he said when asked if he would postpone athletics further. “I’ve reached the pinnacle in my athletic career, making it to the Olympic Games.”

