Test leads USA 7s charge to 2026 Coral Coast Fiji 7s

Source: Coral Coast 7s

The McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s has secured a major international drawcard, confirming that Zack Test’s resurgent USA 7s team will join the 2026 tournament in Sigatoka.

Test, one of America’s most decorated sevens stars, has been building momentum with a youthful, fast-improving squad and their arrival adds serious firepower to an already world-class field.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says fans should “expect fireworks,” praising the Eagles’ speed, physicality and trademark American intensity.

The USA side will use the tournament to sharpen combinations and test themselves against top national, invitational and development teams, all competing for the 50 thousand dollar prize purse.

With more heavyweights set to join, the 2026 edition is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested Coral Coast Fiji 7s tournaments yet.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held from the 15th to the 17th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the Super Seven 7s tournament, the qualifier for the Coral Coast 7s will be held this Saturday at Lawaqa PArk with LIVE coverage on FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can watch the LIVE action on Viti+ for $20FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.