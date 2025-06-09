Tamani named player of the match in Indian League

[file photo]

Fiji’s own Terio Tamani, playing for Hyderabad Heroes, was named Player of the Match in their 43-12 victory over the Kalinga Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League sevens competition in India.

Tamani received a cash prize of 30,000 rupees, equivalent to approximately $780 FJD.

The Hyderabad Heroes continued their undefeated run with this dominant performance.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamani’s fellow teammate, Joji Nasova also contributed, scoring two tries in the match.

The Kadavu man humbly credited his teammates for their collective effort in driving their victories, adding that the atmosphere in the Indian league has been very welcoming, embracing new faces and cultures.

He also mentioned that this tournament would likely be his last playing against his Fiji 7s teammate, Joji Nasova.

“I think this is the last time we are playing together before he departs for Fijian Drua. Best wishes for Joji for the next season’s signing.”

Tamani thanked all the supporters back in Fiji for their prayers and well wishes towards the boys.

Three more games are scheduled for tomorrow; Bengaluru Bravehearts vs Chennai Bulls at 2am, Kalinga Black Tigers vs Delhi Redz at 2.30am and Mumbai Dreamers vs Hyderabad Heroes at 3am.

Catch all the live action of these matches on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.