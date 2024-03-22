Special home trip for Dakuliga

Kiniviliame Dakuliga [left] with Olympic Gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca

Royal Navy Sharks forward Kiniviliame Dakuliga says being part of this years’ Fiji Bitter Marist 7s carries special importance, particularly because it signifies the Force’s first-ever participation in the tournament on his home turf.

The 28-year-old is one of three Fijians in the playing squad, alongside fellow officer Manoa Satala and Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca.

Dakuliga says that this opportunity also allowed him to reconnect with his family and showcase his skills in front of them.

Article continues after advertisement

“It feels good to play at home with the Royal Navy 7s for the first time and scoring a try was a bonus. We had great games today especially since we had some difficulty adjusting to the weather as it was quite humid.”

The Serea Naitasiri man who has been serving in the Royal Navy for five years says that he eagerly anticipates participating in future tournaments, aiming to utilize the experience gained here for upcoming events in the years ahead.



Dakuliga’s mum Sera (middle) and two sisters Esther and Laisa (sides) with his team mates.

He acknowledges that the competition was challenging and intends to utilize it as a stepping stone for the next tournament.

The Navy Sharks drew 12-all in their first match against Flame Tree Waimanu, lost 12-7 to Kavala Bay Babas and won 26-14 to Sidefloat Buliya.

The 48th edition of the tournament will conclude tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva with the main Cup Final scheduled for 7.30pm.