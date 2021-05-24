South Africa favourites to win Spain leg

South Africa coach Neil Powell is happy with the team’s preparation building up to the Malaga 7s today.

Powell says they’ve done the hard yards at home with just a few tweaks to fix prior to their first match.

He adds everyone is on the same page and nothing has changed.

Powell also expressed his delight in having some seasoned campaigners back in the mix like Justin Geduld and Dewald Human.

While not having Sevens giants Fiji and New Zealand at this weekend’s event will certainly take a bit of shine away from the tournament, the

Blitzboks will no doubt welcome the competition that will compete given how packed this year’s Sevens Calendar is.

South Africa will face Scotland in its first pool match tomorrow morning at 12.

You can catch the actions live on FBC TV.