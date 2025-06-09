Solomon Islands teams add spark to Super 7s

The countdown is on for this weekend’s Super Sevens, and tournament director Randall Kamea says preparations are in their final stages.

Kamea said only a few administrative checks remain, with the competition set to welcome a mix of seasoned local giants and lesser-known sides aiming to cause an upset.

Adding extra intrigue this year is the arrival of three teams from the Solomon Islands (Usotasi, Covenant Brothers, Islanders).

Usotasi, coached by former Fiji 7s star William Ryder, is expected to draw plenty of attention, while Covenant Brothers will run out under the guidance of another Fiji great, Jerry Tuwai.

Kamea believes the Solomon Islands teams could spring surprises as their preparation has been largely out of sight.

This year also marks the debut of the Fiji Sports Council Grassroots 7s team, an outfit many fans are curious to see in action.

Kamea said their inclusion adds another layer of unpredictability, noting that most teams in Fiji are naturally competitive in the shorter format.

The Super 7s starts will be held this weekend in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Fans can catch all the live action on FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can watch the tournament on www.viti.plus for just FJD $20.

