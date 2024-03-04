Serevi empathetic to Fiji 7s title drought

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

7s wizard Waisale Serevi says he feels for the players in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side after losing yet another tournament.

The national side finished in 6th spot in LA, after losing to World Series leaders Argentina 21-26 in the 5th place playoff.

Serevi says being a former national player and coach, he knows what the players must be going through, especially after the upset quarter-final loss to Spain yesterday by 21-19.

“They were unlucky yesterday 19-0 to lose that game, it’s like hurting, if the people in Fiji are hurting, but imagine the boys themselves, they hurt more than all the people back home. I feel for them but it’s another tournament and they need to learn and try to get better.”

The national side remains in third spot in the World Sevens Series at the conclusion of the LA 7s.



Waisale Serevi [Source: Facebook]

The Ben Gollings-coached side has so far amassed 64 points to trail leaders Argentina with 90 points and Ireland, which has 70 points.

France are the biggest jumpers on the points standings, moving from seventh to fourth spot with 56 points ahead of Australia (55), New Zealand (53) and South Africa (48).

Meanwhile the Fijiana remain in 7th place in the women’s division with 42 points.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

LA 7s runners up Australia are still in the lead with 90 points followed closely by New Zealand with 86 points, France are in third with 74 points followed by USA (64), Canada (62) and Ireland (48).

The next leg of the World Series will be held in Hong Kong on April 5th-7th.