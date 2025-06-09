Serevi and Tuwai to headline Legends Select Match at Marist 7s

Fijian rugby greats Waisale Serevi and Jerry Tuwai will headline a special Legends Select Match at this year’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s as part of the tournament’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram confirmed that both legends will each select and lead their own teams in the exhibition match, which will be played before the Men’s Cup Final.

“These teams have been selected by Waisale Serevi and, of course, Jerry Tuwai. It’s an honour to have these two legends come on board and prepare their own teams.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Legends Select Match is expected to be one of the key highlights of the Golden Jubilee edition, bringing together former stars and celebrating the tournament’s rich legacy.

As a token of appreciation, the two sides will share a $5,000 cash prize for the match, along with five cartons of Fiji Bitter, a nod to the tournament’s origins in 1977.

“They’ll be sharing $5,000 cash prize money just for that game and, of course, five cartons of Fiji Bitter because that’s where it all started from at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s back in 1977.”

In addition to the Legends clash, Marist Rugby Club also plans to honour 60 individuals who have contributed significantly to the development and growth of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s over the past 49 years.

Tikaram said the names of those to be recognized will be announced in due course.

The 50th edition of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held from the 26th to the 28th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.