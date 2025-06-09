Selection door remains open, says Kolinisau

Our national men's 7s extended squad had a scrimmage session with the British Army 7s side ahead of the Coral Coast 7s that starts tomorrow.

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has reiterated that selection for the national squad remains open, stressing that talent will be rewarded regardless of where players are currently plying their trade.

Speaking after a scrimmage session involving his side and the visiting British Army 7s team Kolinisau thanked the players for the competitive hit-out and highlighted the value of exposing his squad to different opposition.

The Olympic gold medallist noted the British Army capitalised on a couple of Fiji’s mistakes, crossing for two tries, which he says provided useful learning moments for his team.

“Those are areas we want to fix as a team. But overall it was a good session and I was grateful to the boys, especially the British Army players, for coming in and pushing us.”

More importantly, Kolinisau used the opportunity to deliver a clear message to players outside the core professional group — the door to national selection remains wide open.

“I told them straight that selection is not limited to the boys playing in the PG programme. Me and the management team are always looking for talent.”

Kolinisau adds that strong performances at club and invitational level will not go unnoticed, with deserving players given the chance to prove themselves in camp.

“If you’re good enough, we might call you in to join camp and see if you’ve got what it takes to represent your country.”

The message serves as a timely reminder that Fiji’s men’s 7s setup continues to cast a wide net, encouraging depth, competition and hunger as the team builds toward its next major assignments.

Meanwhile, Kolinisau is fielding a young side for the Coral Coast 7s that starts tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

