Savenaca relishes 7s opportunity

Suliano Savenaca. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

For Suliano Savenaca, training alongside some of Fiji’s top seven’s players has been nothing short of a blessing.

The Cakaudrove native is one of two members from the Ratu Kadavulevu School under-18 team selected to join the Fiji 7s development squad.

Savenaca says that being able to train with some of the best in the game is a dream come true.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity. Most of these players I only see them om TV, but to be training with them is like a dream come true. I thank the coaches for giving me this opportunity, and I hope one day I get to represent the country.”

He adds that he has learned a great deal from the experience and looks forward to continuing to grow alongside these players in the future.

Meanwhile, the final squad for the Dubai 7s will be announced on Thursday, with the team set to depart on Sunday.

