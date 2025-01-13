Rugby stars and rising talents light up Coral Coast 7s

Waisale Serevi [middle] with the Drua players Josefa Tamani [left] and Peni Matawalu

The 2025 McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s promises to deliver an unparalleled rugby spectacle, uniting world-class international teams, emerging talents, and local heroes for three days of electrifying action.

The tournament boasts an impressive lineup of national sevens teams, including two New Zealand men’s teams, the New Zealand women’s team, the Australia men’s team, the Samoa men’s team, and both the Fiji men’s and women’s teams.

For local clubs, the Coral Coast 7s provides a rare chance to measure themselves against some of the sport’s finest athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

Adding to the excitement, the Fijian Drua Super Rugby team will participate in the tournament as part of their preparations for the 2025 Super Rugby season.

The youth division of the Coral Coast 7s continues to be a platform for discovering future stars. This year, the Japan Under-18 team returns, promising a display of precision and technical excellence.

The tournament also welcomes first-time participants like Nauru’s youth team, representing the Pacific island nation as it develops its rugby program.

Sacramento Kaji Rugby, led by former Fiji 7s manager and Rio Olympics gold medal strategist Rob Kauvesi, adds further international flair to the youth competition.

Fans will have the opportunity to see legends like Jerry Tuwai and Rosko Specman in action, cheer on the Fijian Drua, and witness emerging talent that could shape the future of the sport.

The McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s will kick off this Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.