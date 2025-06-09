Referees to receive Patrick Gock medal at Coral Coast 7s finals

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

The legacy of one of Fiji rugby’s most respected referees will be honoured at this year’s McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The Patrick Gock Medal will be presented to the referees appointed to officiate the Youth, Women’s, and Men’s Finals, recognising excellence at the tournament’s most high-profile moments.

Created from glass, the medal symbolizes clarity, integrity and excellence — qualities that Patrick Gock embodied throughout his lifelong service to rugby and refereeing in Fiji.

Gock, who passed away in 2025, was a mentor, administrator and referee whose influence shaped generations of officials.

Tournament organizers say his commitment to fairness, discipline, and the spirit of the game continues to guide referees who follow in his footsteps.

“Presenting the Patrick Gock Medal at the Finals each year ensures his legacy lives on where it matters most.”

Gock, born in 1966, will be fondly remembered not just for his service on the field, but for the impact he left on the rugby community in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the tournament starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

