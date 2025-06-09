Ratuva thankful for 7s opportunity

Wame Ratuva (left) joined his first training session with the Fiji Airways Men's 7s extended squad earlier this week.

Hopes of one day wearing the white jumper are beginning to take shape for Wame Ratuva, who joined his first training session with the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s extended squad earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Nadroga native played a pivotal role in captaining the Yaro Chiefs to victory at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s last month.

His standout performances in the tournament were capped by being named Player of the Final, earning the prestigious Waisale Serevi Medal.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratuva has long set his sights on a national call-up, working consistently over the past few seasons in Fiji’s competitive local sevens circuit.

His leadership at Coral Coast, one of the country’s premier provincial tournaments, further strengthened his case for selection as Fiji continues to build depth in its squad.

Speaking about the opportunity, Ratuva said representing Fiji has always been a dream, and he is determined to make the most of his inclusion in the extended squad and make his family proud.

“I’ve been working hard for this opportunity, and I thank the Lord for getting me this far. I will make my family proud.”

The national side is currently preparing for the Vancouver Sevens, scheduled for March 7–8, part of the ongoing World Rugby Sevens Series.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.