Ratu Filise organizers set bar high for inaugural tournament

Ratu Filise Sevens Tournament Founder and Chair Selo Sanawa is looking forward to a high level of competition when the inaugural tournament kicks off at Lawaqa Park tomorrow.

He expects teams to bring their best, particularly the youngsters coming off recent high school rugby and rugby league competitions.

Sanawa says the two-day tournament promises exciting action and the opportunity to uncover fresh talent on the sevens scene.

“The players are to perform to the best of their abilities for the tournament since it’s our first one. We also want the players to utilize their God given talents, so this is a platform where they can showcase their talents.”

Sanawa confirms that a total of 56 teams will feature in this tournament.

Of the 56, 32 are men’s teams, 16 youths, and eight women’s teams.

The winner of the men’s division will receive an $8,000 prize money, $3,000 for the youth category winners, and $2,000 for the women’s champion.

The competition starts at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow and concludes on Saturday.

