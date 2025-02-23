Raqona gets debut try in Fiji win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s men’s team secured a dramatic 26-21 extra-time win over Spain, qualifying for the cup quarterfinals of the HSBC Vancouver tournament.

Nadroga’s Mosese Raqona also made his debut try with a crucial try in the tense encounter.

Spain’s Alejandro Laforga opened the scoring, but Fiji responded strongly.

Terio Tamani provided two assists, setting up Tira Wilagi for a try under the posts after a clever dummy run.

Tamani then delivered a brilliant line break, assisting debutant Mosese Raqona for Fiji’s second try, giving them a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Spain returned with renewed determination in the second half, proving a tough challenge for Fiji.

With just 30 seconds remaining, Spain scored again, momentarily taking the lead.

Fiji, however, displayed composure, with Filipe Sauturaga scoring under the posts to level the score at 21-21, sending the match into extra time.

In extra time, Sauturaga once again proved decisive, scoring the golden try to secure Fiji’s victory.

The men’s cup quarterfinals are scheduled to begin at 12:51 pm today, with the cup semifinals at 8:30 am on Monday, and the cup final at 1:05 pm on Monday.