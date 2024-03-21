Pressure mounts: Kolinisau

Fiji Airways men's 7s coach Osea Kolinisau

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau understands the huge responsibility ahead of him and says being under pressure is to be expected.

This comes in the wake of former coach Ben Gollings and the squad enduring 19 winless tournaments.

Kolinisau says he understands the public’s longing for a win in the HSBC World SVNS Series after quite a while and stresses that while it won’t be easy, it’s possible.

“We’re talking about Fiji, there’s always pressure when you go to a tournament and everybody will always expect Fiji to win even if’ its a development side. I told the boys, pressure is part of life and it depends on how you want to face it, whether you will run away or face it head on.”

The former Fiji 7s captain says that his squad members are currently engaged with their respective clubs, competing in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

He plans to select his team for the upcoming leg of the 7s series based on their performances in this tournament.

The side will then commence with their preparation for the Hong Kong 7s, which kicks off on April 5th.