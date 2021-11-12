Police Blue on track for fourth Series title

Police Blue is on track to win its fourth Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series title after beating Fire 26-7 in the first quarter-final.

Former 7s reps Samisomi Viriviri and Suliano Volivoli jotted Police’s first try in the first half giving them a 14-nil lead.

Fire replied with Josevata Nalawa putting them back into the match to close the gap to 14-7.

Police was the more dominant side scoring two more tries from Olympic gold medalist Waisea Nacuqu and Joe Vetaukula.

Police will face either Army or Tabadamu today.

In the second quarter-final match, Wardens knocked-out Wardens 14-12.

Led by Olympic gold medalist Josua Vakurunabili, Wardens will face the winner of the fourth quarterfinal between Raiwasa Taveuni and Eastern Saints in the semis.