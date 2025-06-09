Police Blue chase sixth Coral Coast title

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji]

Five-time champions Fiji Police are back where they believe they belong in the men’s division of the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s and their return immediately raises the temperature for the 14th edition of the tournament.

Drawn once again into Pool A, one of the competition’s most battle-hardened and decorated outfits brings with it a reputation built on discipline, physical dominance and a ruthless winning culture.

Few teams in Coral Coast history command the same respect, and even fewer have consistently delivered when the pressure is at its highest.

Fiji Police’s presence alone reshapes the pool, guaranteeing bruising encounters from the opening whistle and forcing every opponent to match their intensity, structure and belief.

For a side that has already conquered the Coral Coast stage five times, history suggests they thrive when expectations are heavy.

Police are in Pool A alongside Fiji Babas, Seattle Barbarians and Nationwide Sydney Nadi 7s.

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

