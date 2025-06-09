Perry Baker relishing Coral Coast 7s debut

Former USA Rugby Sevens representative Perry Baker says he is embracing the full Fijian experience as he prepares to make his debut at the Coral Coast 7s this weekend, describing the tournament as being on par with the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Baker, one of the most recognisable names in international sevens rugby, said playing in Fiji has long been a personal ambition, particularly because of the country’s unique style and deep knowledge of the game.

“I’m so excited to be here. Just coming to Fiji, it’s a beautiful island and I’m really looking forward to the whole experience. I’ve always wanted to play with some Fijian players, just the way they play the game and their understanding of it. Now I get to share the field with them and soak it all in.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Coral Coast 7s has attracted 24 teams this year, packed with international stars and local talent, something Baker believes lifts the tournament to world-class

“Oh my goodness, I feel like this is the HSBC World Series.There are so many teams here, so much awesome talent. It’s exciting to be part of it and to see these players performing back in their hometown.”

Baker, who is part of the Mike Friday Selects side, said it is a special moment to finally play alongside Fijian players he has previously faced as opponents on the world stage.

He also welcomed the chance to team up with former Ireland Sevens standout Jordan Conroy, describing the squad’s chemistry as a major highlight.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off this Thursday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.