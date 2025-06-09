Paradise 7s brings top teams to Lautoka

[Photo Credit: London International 7s Tournament Series]

Fiji hosted the Paradise 7s, a two-day tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka that brought together top women’s rugby teams from Fiji, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The international teams are using the tournament as part of their pre-season preparations ahead of the World Series.

The event, an initiative developed in 2023, is focused on empowering female rugby players and creating a platform where international teams can connect with and inspire up-and-coming local talent.

The tournament also showcased local rugby talent from Jasper Williams High School and Lautoka Maroons Kajiana, giving them a chance to compete against some of the world’s best.

The tournament started yesterday and concluded today.

