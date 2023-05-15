NZ men’s and women’s teams claim Toulouse 7s titles

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
New Zealand claimed the men’s and women’s titles at the Toulouse 7s this morning.
In the men’s final, the Kiwis defeated Argentina 24-19 and have clinched the World Sevens Series title with only the London leg remaining this week to complete the season.
In the women’s final, New Zealand overcame USA 19-14.
Article continues after advertisement
What a finish!
Roderick Solo wins it in extra time for @nz_sevens!🇳🇿#France7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/fmkZN4kf3E
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 14, 2023
Advertisement