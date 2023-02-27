New Zealand wins LA 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
A double from Leroy Carter who was in superb form saw the All Blacks Sevens conquer Argentina 22-12 in Los Angeles to claim another World Series crown.
The win in the final meant New Zealanders have won back-to-back titles in the series, after triumphing over South Africa in the final in Sydney a month ago.
It was sweet revenge for the Kiwis who lost to Argentina in a dramatic final in Hamilton on 22nd January.
New Zealand was leading 17-0 at the break before the South Americans scored two tries in the second spell to trail by five points before BradyRush scored a late try to seal the win.
