New Zealand 7s hope to create history at Lawaqa

The NZ 7s side are hoping to create history at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka when the dust settles this Saturday.

No overseas team has ever won the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s men’s title on Fijian soil, and that daunting record is exactly what motivates New Zealand’s men’s sevens development side heading into this weekend’s tournament.

Facing the intensity, heat and flair that define Fiji sevens, the young New Zealand squad knows it is stepping into one of the toughest environments in the sport.

But rather than being intimidated, player Scott Gregory says the challenge has sharpened their focus and ambition.

“We know it’s hotly contested with the Fijian teams, so we’d love to be the first international team to win it. But we also know it’s going to be really tough.”

For Gregory, the opportunity to compete in Fiji carries special significance, with the Coral Coast 7s widely regarded as a proving ground for elite sevens talent from around the world.

“It’s awesome. It’s a cool opportunity. Coming to play in Fiji is the place to play. You guys really know how to play, so I’m really excited for the weekend and can’t wait.”

As the Coral Coast 7s kicks off, New Zealand arrive not just to compete, but to test themselves against the very best, and possibly rewrite tournament history.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick-off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

