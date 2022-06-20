New winner for Savusavu 7s

Tabadamu after winning the Savusavu 7s in 2020 [Source: Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s/Facebook]

There’ll be a new 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s winner next month.

This has been confirmed by Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava after Tabadamu didn’t register its team.

Yamaivava says when registrations closed less than two weeks ago, Tabadamu was not on the list.

Tabadamu defeated Police 12-7 in 2020 final.

Meanwhile, this year’s tournament will be held over four days for the first time

It was earlier announced that the kick-off date would be 14th July, however, due to a number of factors the tournament will now start on Wednesday 13th to the 16th.

Yamaivava says they targeted 32 men’s teams but 40 will now be part of the Savusavu 7s.

Top teams that will feature at the Savusavu 7s include Raiwasa Taveuni, Saunaka, Police Blue and White, and New Dawn Taveuni.

The Under-21 and women’s 7s will be part of the event as well.