Nawaka 7s off to a great start

Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s tournament coordinator Jeff Tamata says he has been impressed with the high intensity of competition when the tournament started at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this morning.

Tamata adds that there were a handful of upsets that kept the fans at the edge of their seats, and they are expecting even tougher competition as the tournament commences.

He says so far the tournament has been running smoothly throughout the day with no major hiccups, crediting the hard work and coordination of their staff at the grounds.

“It’s a great start, a great start to the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s, everything has been going as expected, we managed to get the games kicked off on time and so far so good.”

He also adds he was happy to see a good turnout on the first day of competition, and he is calling out to rugby fans to come out in larger numbers and support their respective teams.

The tournament will continue tomorrow until Saturday.

