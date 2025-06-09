Narain set for Singapore and Perth 7s

[File Photo]

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation sports commentator Satish Narain will be part of the World Rugby commentary team for this year’s HSBC Sevens Series tournaments in Singapore and Perth.

Narain, who impressed audiences with his commentary in Perth last year, has earned back-to-back appointments, reflecting his growing reputation on the international stage.

Speaking on his selection, Narain says he is grateful and humbled by the opportunity to return to the world stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“Being selected for two tournaments this year is a massive honour, and I am determined to go out there and do my absolute best for Fiji. It is always a proud moment to represent our home on the global feed, and I look forward to bringing the passion of Fijian rugby to the world.”

He also thanked his family, friends, and colleagues at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for their support.

“This journey wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of the FBC family. I want to specifically thank our CEO, Tarun Patel, and the entire team for their constant encouragement and for providing the platform that allows us to grow and excel in our craft. Their belief in local talent is what makes milestones like this possible.”

With nearly 35 years of experience in sports broadcasting, Narain’s selection for two HSBC Sevens events this year underscores the world-class calibre of Fijian broadcasting talent.

He also commentated at the recently concluded McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s alongside renowned commentators like Rikki Swannell, Greg Clarke, Sean Maloney and Karl Te Nana.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.