Naduvalo grateful to Kolinisau for guidance

Viwa Naduvalo receiving HSBC Player of the Final award from former New Zealand Rugby Union player, Dan Carter [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s rep Viwa Naduvalo says he watched the final between Fiji and Kenya back in 2016, when current coach Osea Kolinisau was part of the squad.

This comes after the side claimed their second tournament win of the 2024/2025 HSBC Sevens Series in Singapore last night, defeating Kenya 21-12 and this time with Kolinisau at the helm.

Naduvalo says he has always looked up to Kolinisau and feels blessed to be part of his team now.

“I was once a school boy when I watched our coach win the gold medal and also when he played in the previous years during his playing time, he was one of the players I looked up to he is a very hardworking person, humble and very helpful to what I have achieved.”

He scored two tries and was also named Player of the Final.

The team has been drawn in a competitive Pool B alongside Spain, Australia, and arch-rivals New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s is pooled alongside Australia, France, and the United States of America in pool B.

The Los Angeles 7s will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park on the 3rd and 4th of next month.

