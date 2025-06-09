Nacuqu out of Friday’s Select, Vunisa in

[Source:Coral Coast 7s Facebook]

Fiji 7s rep Waisea Nacuqu has withdrawn from Mike Friday Select ahead of the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s following formal advice received from the Human Resources Director of the Fiji Police.

The communication advised that, as a serving and paid employee of the Fiji Police, Nacuqu is required to return to his official duties and remain available to the Police team.

Tournament organisers have acknowledged and fully respect the position of the Fiji Police, recognising that Nacuqu’s professional and future obligations must take precedence.

Nacuqu is the second Police player to withdraw from Friday’s side with Ilikimi Torosi being the first.

In response, team management has confirmed that Sairuisi Vunisa has been called into the squad as a replacement.

Vunisa was a standout selection in the 2024 Ambassador All Star Team, earning his place through the Rupeni Caucaunibuca selection, which he made on his own observations of a player who embodies his own explosive flair, natural power, and game-breaking ability synonymous with the his legacy.

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch the matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

