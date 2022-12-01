Mr Nitro kept on his feet by new players

Fiji 7s speedster Alasio Naduva believes making the starting line-up for Dubai will be a challenge.

Naduva who returns to the Fiji 7s fold after almost two years says it’s no surprise that new faces have made the team.

He says the new players allow for good competition among the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s good to see some old war horses like Waisea Nacuqu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josh Varukunabili and Josefa Talocolo. It’s good to be back with the young boys as it keeps me motivated in fighting for my spot.”

Naduva also thanked head coach Ben Gollings for trusting him and giving him a spot for Dubai and Cape Town.

He has been out of rugby duties as he was away for peacekeeping in the Middle East.

Naduva and the Fiji 7s team will begin its Dubai 7s campaign against Uruguay tomorrow at 7.12pm.