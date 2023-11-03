More international teams for Coral Coast 7s

More overseas teams will be part of the 12th McDonalds Coral Coast 7s next year.

This was revealed today by Tournament Founder Jay Whyte after McDonalds handed over an $85,000 cheque in its second year of a three-year partnership.

Whyte says many international teams now want to have a hit out at the Coral Coast 7s because there’ll be no Hamilton 7s and the Perth 7s in Australia is the only tournament in Oceania for the World Sevens Series.

He adds this has led to the increased interest from international and development sides.

Whyte also says each pool will have top teams.

“That information will be released shortly once we finalize the teams, at least at this stage they’ll be in each of the pool in the men’s division there’ll be an international side as the top seed in those pools.”

Meanwhile, there’ll be an Ambassador All-Stars team at the tournament which will be coached by Sir Gordon Tietjens.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 19th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.