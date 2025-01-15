Matana embraces captaincy role

Fiji Men’s 7s captain Jerry Matana is embracing the unexpected honor of leading the team in recent tournaments.

Despite never envisioning himself as captain, Matana said the role has inspired him to push his game to new heights.

He expressed gratitude to Head Coach Osea Kolinisau for entrusting him with the responsibility, crediting the coach for recognizing potential in him.

“I never dreamt nor expected to be named captain and lead the team in the last two tournaments. I was happy though, and it was a major boost for me in terms of lifting my game into a higher level.”

He is now focused on personal improvements, including working on his speed and defensive skills, as he aims to set a strong example for his teammates.

Matana and the Fiji Men’s 7s team will participate at the Coral Coast 7s tournament which starts tomorrow.

The final team to Perth will be named on Saturday at the conclusion of the Coral Coast 7s tournament.