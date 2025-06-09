Marist pushing for Hong Kong squad naming at tournament

[Source: File]

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s could once again serve as a launching pad to the international stage, with organizers requesting that the Fiji Rugby Union name the extended squad for the Hong Kong 7s during this year’s tournament.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram says discussions are ongoing with Fiji Rugby to continue a long-standing tradition of linking the tournament with national team selection.

“We’ve also asked Fiji Rugby to name the extended squad to the Hong Kong Sevens, which has always been a trait of the history of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.”

He confirmed that talks are still in progress but stressed the importance of maintaining the pathway from grassroots rugby to the world stage.

“That’s a work in progress with Fiji Rugby. I think it’s important that support comes to give players a chance to rise and shine, put their hand up, be noticed, and go on the world stage to represent Fiji.”

The Marist 7s, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has historically been a key scouting ground for national selectors, with numerous players earning higher honours after standout performances at the tournament.

Tikaram believes continuing that tradition would reinforce the tournament’s role in developing local talent while providing motivation for participating teams.

The Golden Jubilee edition of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is expected to attract over 120 teams across three days of competition, making it one of the biggest grassroots rugby events in the country.

The tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from the 26th to the 28th of next month.

