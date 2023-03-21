Marist a good testing ground for Fiji 7s

Fiji team at the Marist 7s

Fiji Airways men’s sevens head coach Ben Gollings says the team was tested during the Marist 7s.

Gollings says that’s what the team needed, to play in a pressured environment against good teams.

He adds they have identified some talented players and will be getting them to join the extended squad.

“We will bring people in and see how they fit in and continue the development in the wider squad and in the senior squad. And that is what this is about.”

The Hong Kong 7s is scheduled to start on the 31st of this month and runs on until April 2nd.