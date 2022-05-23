London 7s pools drawn

The pools for the London 7s tournament has been drawn.
Fiji is in Pool A with USA, Spain and Wales.
Toulouse 7s silver-medalist Ireland has been drawn in a challenging pool alongside Series leaders Argentina, South Africa and Kenya.
In Pool C are France, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
Samoa heads Pool B with England, Scotland and Japan.
The London 7s kicks-off this weekend.
🏆LONDON 7s HERE WE GO! 🚇#HSBC7s | #London7s pic.twitter.com/H3wNdyZotf
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 22, 2022
